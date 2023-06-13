CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndia Ideas Summit 2023: Indian companies support over 4 lakh jobs in the US, says Secretary of State Antony Blinken

India Ideas Summit 2023: Indian companies support over 4 lakh jobs in the US, says Secretary of State Antony Blinken

India Ideas Summit 2023: Indian companies support over 4 lakh jobs in the US, says Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 13, 2023 6:01:14 AM IST (Published)

The Secretary of State also mentioned that Air India's mega 220 aircraft order to Boeing will help create over one million jobs across 44 states in the US.

Indian companies, from IT services to pharmaceuticals have invested over $40 billion in the United States, supporting over 4.25 lakh jobs from California to Georgia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken addressed the US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit in Washington D.C. The annual USIBC summit is part of the US Chambers of Commerce and is being conducted ahead of the upcoming state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US on June 22.
Trade between India and the United States reached a record $191 billion in 2022, making the US, India's largest trading partner. Blinken spoke about US companies having invested nearly $54 billion in India across the manufacturing and telecommunication sectors. The Secretary of State also spoke about the mega order from Tata Group's Air India for 220 planes from Boeing.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X