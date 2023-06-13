India Ideas Summit 2023: Indian companies support over 4 lakh jobs in the US, says Secretary of State Antony Blinken

The Secretary of State also mentioned that Air India's mega 220 aircraft order to Boeing will help create over one million jobs across 44 states in the US.

Indian companies, from IT services to pharmaceuticals have invested over $40 billion in the United States, supporting over 4.25 lakh jobs from California to Georgia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken addressed the US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit in Washington D.C. The annual USIBC summit is part of the US Chambers of Commerce and is being conducted ahead of the upcoming state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US on June 22.

Trade between India and the United States reached a record $191 billion in 2022, making the US, India's largest trading partner. Blinken spoke about US companies having invested nearly $54 billion in India across the manufacturing and telecommunication sectors. The Secretary of State also spoke about the mega order from Tata Group's Air India for 220 planes from Boeing.