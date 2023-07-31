India hikes windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 4,250 per tonne from August 1

According to the new regulations, the SAED on crude petroleum has been increased from Rs. 1,600 per tonne to Rs. 4,250 per tonne.

The Indian government on Monday implemented a significant hike in the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on certain petroleum products, effective from August 1, 2023. According to the new regulations, the SAED on crude petroleum has been increased from Rs. 1,600 per tonne to Rs. 4,250 per tonne.

Additionally, the SAED on diesel has also been revised, with the duty increasing from being nil per liter to Rs. 1 per liter. On the other hand, the SAED on petrol and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will remain unchanged, maintaining the status quo of nil taxation on these two products.

In May this year, the Indian government cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from Rs 4,100 per tonne. The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

Global crude oil prices have risen again on the back of supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, consequently, the Indian crude oil basket after averaging below $75/bbl in May and June this year touched $80.92/bbl on July 13.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, joining a growing number of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies. At that time, export duties of Rs 6 per litre ($12 per barrel) each were levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 a litre ($26 a barrel) on diesel.