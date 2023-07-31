India hikes windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 4,250 per tonne from August 1

2 Min Read
According to the new regulations, the SAED on crude petroleum has been increased from Rs. 1,600 per tonne to Rs. 4,250 per tonne.
The Indian government on Monday implemented a significant hike in the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on certain petroleum products, effective from August 1, 2023. According to the new regulations, the SAED on crude petroleum has been increased from Rs. 1,600 per tonne to Rs. 4,250 per tonne.
Additionally, the SAED on diesel has also been revised, with the duty increasing from being nil per liter to Rs. 1 per liter. On the other hand, the SAED on petrol and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will remain unchanged, maintaining the status quo of nil taxation on these two products.
The government had reimposed the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production to Rs 1,600 per tonne, recently, effective from July 15. However, it did not change the SAED on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).
In May this year, the Indian government cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from Rs 4,100 per tonne. The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.
Global crude oil prices have risen again on the back of supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, consequently, the Indian crude oil basket after averaging below $75/bbl in May and June this year touched $80.92/bbl on July 13.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, joining a growing number of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies. At that time, export duties of Rs 6 per litre ($12 per barrel) each were levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 a litre ($26 a barrel) on diesel.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Aadhaar may become must for registering births and deaths in India, here are the other details of the Bill
Jul 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter
Jul 31, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Healthy India | Refractive surgeries — unlocking the potential of advanced technologies
Jul 31, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Legal Digest | Forwarded derogatory message is as heinous as the original message
Jul 31, 2023 IST4 Min Read