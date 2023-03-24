India hikes DA by 4 percent, extends Rs 200 LPG subsidy by 1 year

Also, the Cabinet approved the release of an additional installment of Dearness Allowance to central government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners, due from January 1, 2023.

In a move to benefit 1.6 crore families, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday extended the subsidy of Rs 200 per LPG cylinder under Ujjwala Yojana for one year.

The additional installment will represent an increase of 4 percent over the existing rate of 38 percent of the basic pay or pension, to compensate for the price rise.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.12,815.60 crore per annum and this will benefit about 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

Further, the government approved Minimum Support Price (MSP) for raw jute at Rs 5,050 per quintal for the 2023-24 season, ensuring a return of 63.20 percent over the all-India weighted average cost of production.

