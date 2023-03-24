India hikes DA by 4 percent, extends Rs 200 LPG subsidy by 1 year

Also, the Cabinet approved the release of an additional installment of Dearness Allowance to central government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners, due from January 1, 2023.
In a move to benefit 1.6 crore families, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday extended the subsidy of Rs 200 per LPG cylinder under Ujjwala Yojana for one year.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead
Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes
Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal
Mar 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Also, the Cabinet approved the release of an additional installment of Dearness Allowance to central government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners, due from January 1, 2023.
The additional installment will represent an increase of 4 percent over the existing rate of 38 percent of the basic pay or pension, to compensate for the price rise.
The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.12,815.60 crore per annum and this will benefit about 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.
Further, the government approved Minimum Support Price (MSP) for raw jute at Rs 5,050 per quintal for the 2023-24 season, ensuring a return of 63.20 percent over the all-India weighted average cost of production.
Also read:
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!