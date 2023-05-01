India hikes APM gas price for May but CNG, PNG revision unlikely

This revision is unlikely to impact prices of compressed natural gas and piped natural gas (PNG) as gas produced by state-run ONGC and Oil India from their nomination fields has been kept unchanged at ceiling price of $6.5 per mmBtu.

The domestic natural gas for May has been hiked to $8.27 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from April's $7.92, according to a notification by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. This comes in line with the new domestic gas pricing formula introduced last month.

However, this revision is unlikely to impact prices of compressed natural gas and piped natural gas (PNG) as gas produced by state-run ONGC and Oil India from their nomination fields, primarily used for PNG and CNG supplies, has been kept unchanged at ceiling price of $6.5 per mmBtu.

Last month , the government approved revisions to the 2014 gas pricing guidelines in a move to provide relief to consumers suffering from the recent surge in global gas prices. Under the guidelines, natural gas prices should be 10 percent of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket, which is a weighted average of Dubai and Oman (sour) and Brent Crude (sweet) oil prices.

CCEA also approved a floor price of $4 per mmBtu and a ceiling of $6.50 per mmBtu under the Administered Price Mechanism (APM) gas pricing.

In another development , the petroleum and oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 171.5 per unit, effective May 1. According to an ANI report, the new price for a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1,856.50 in Delhi. While this reduction in prices comes as a relief for commercial customers, domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged.

It is worth noting that the prices of commercial LPG cylinders vary across states due to local taxes. In Mumbai, the new price is Rs 1,808 from the earlier price of Rs 1,980, while in Kolkata the price is Rs 1,960 from the earlier rate of Rs 2,132 per unit.