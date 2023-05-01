India hikes APM gas price for May but CNG, PNG revision unlikely

This revision is unlikely to impact prices of compressed natural gas and piped natural gas (PNG) as gas produced by state-run ONGC and Oil India from their nomination fields has been kept unchanged at ceiling price of $6.5 per mmBtu.

The domestic natural gas for May has been hiked to $8.27 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from April's $7.92, according to a notification by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. This comes in line with the new domestic gas pricing formula introduced last month.

However, this revision is unlikely to impact prices of compressed natural gas and piped natural gas (PNG) as gas produced by state-run ONGC and Oil India from their nomination fields, primarily used for PNG and CNG supplies, has been kept unchanged at ceiling price of $6.5 per mmBtu.