India hikes APM gas price for May but CNG, PNG revision unlikely

The domestic natural gas for May has been hiked to $8.27 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from April's $7.92, according to a notification by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. This comes in line with the new domestic gas pricing formula introduced last month.
However, this revision is unlikely to impact prices of compressed natural gas and piped natural gas (PNG) as gas produced by state-run ONGC and Oil India from their nomination fields, primarily used for PNG and CNG supplies, has been kept unchanged at ceiling price of $6.5 per mmBtu.
Earlier this month, the government approved revisions to the 2014 gas pricing guidelines in a move to provide relief to consumers suffering from the recent surge in global gas prices. Under the guidelines, natural gas prices should be 10 percent of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket, which is a weighted average of Dubai and Oman (sour) and Brent Crude (sweet) oil prices.