All economic indicators show India may have growth higher than 6.5% in FY23-24, says Rajiv Sabharwal of Tata Capital

Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO of Tata Capital, said on Thursday to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan that all economic indicators shows that India may have growth higher than 6.5 percent in FY 2023-24
Sharing his personal belief, he said that the country will see 6.75 percent this fiscal year. "I feel India will see growth of 6.75 percent this fiscal."
Sabharwal expects 7.5 percent growth in the long term. As per Sabharwal, for the Indian economy, credit will be a strong driver of growth and providing work flow solutions will be the next big mantra. His belief for banks and NBFCs is they must work together to make sure credit is available at the last mile in the country.
"Micro finance has highest ROA among all assets," he added.
First Published: Jun 8, 2023 6:40 PM IST
