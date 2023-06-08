CNBC TV18
All economic indicators show India may have growth higher than 6.5% in FY23-24, says Rajiv Sabharwal of Tata Capital

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 7:40:59 PM IST (Updated)

Sharing his personal belief, Rajiv Sabharwal said that the country will see 6.75 percent this fiscal year. "I feel India will see growth of 6.75 percent this fiscal."

Sharing his personal belief, he said that the country will see 6.75 percent this fiscal year. "I feel India will see growth of 6.75 percent this fiscal."
Sabharwal expects 7.5 percent growth in the long term. As per Sabharwal, for the Indian economy, credit will be a strong driver of growth and ​providing work flow solutions will be the next big mantra. His belief for banks and NBFCs is they must work together to make sure credit is available at the last mile in the country.
