India has potential for very rapid economic growth, says Bill Gates

Updated : November 17, 2019 08:23 PM IST

India has the potential for "very rapid" economic growth over the next decade which will lift people out of poverty and allow the government to invest in health and education priorities in an "exciting way", billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said.
Gates, the world's richest person, specifically complimented India's Aadhaar identity system and the country's performance in the financial services and pharma sectors.
The positive outlook by Gates for the Indian economy, Asia's third largest, comes at a time when it is reeling under major slowdown amid apprehensions that the cycle may last for a longer period.
