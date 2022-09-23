Ambit Capital’s Co-Head of Equities Dhiraj Agarwal in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 said that India has inflation issues, but far less than other countries.

Ambit Capital’s Co-Head of Equities Dhiraj Agarwal on Friday said that India has inflation issues, but very less than other countries.

“We also have an inflation issue, but far more manageable as compared to many other economies," he told CNBC-TV18.

While talking about the metal sector, Agarwal said, “Tata Steel, in this down cycle, will still make more than 10 percent ROE. Typically, if you buy metal stocks in a down cycle and hold it for some time with patience, you can make a lot of money. And in this down cycle if Tata Steel is making 10 percent ROE. If you invest here and hold it for 2-3 years, there is a lot of return to be made.”

According to him, the worst foreign institutional investor (FII) outflow is behind.

