    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeconomy News

    India has inflation issues but less than other countries: Ambit Capital

    economy | IST

    India has inflation issues but less than other countries: Ambit Capital

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Ambit Capital’s Co-Head of Equities Dhiraj Agarwal in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 said that India has inflation issues, but far less than other countries.

    Ambit Capital’s Co-Head of Equities Dhiraj Agarwal on Friday said that India has inflation issues, but very less than other countries.
    “We also have an inflation issue, but far more manageable as compared to many other economies," he told CNBC-TV18.
    While talking about the metal sector, Agarwal said, “Tata Steel, in this down cycle, will still make more than 10 percent ROE. Typically, if you buy metal stocks in a down cycle and hold it for some time with patience, you can make a lot of money. And in this down cycle if Tata Steel is making 10 percent ROE. If you invest here and hold it for 2-3 years, there is a lot of return to be made.”
    Also Read | Exclusive: Tata Steel CFO Koushik Chatterjee On Merger Of Subsidiaries, Potential Synergies, and European Business
    According to him, the worst foreign institutional investor (FII) outflow is behind.
    Also Read | Tata Steel to merge all Tata Group metal companies with itself
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng