#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty trade flat; metal stocks lose shine
Global shares lose steam on weak US retail sales, Brexit in focus
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Economy
Economy

India has 'democracy loving and capitalist respecting government', says FM Nirmala Sitharaman to investors in US

Updated : October 17, 2019 12:46 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman talked to investors at an event hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in association with the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum.
Senior members of the New York financial services industry were present for this round table that included insurance companies, debt restructuring companies, private equity, equity investors and banks.
India has 'democracy loving and capitalist respecting government', says FM Nirmala Sitharaman to investors in US
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Haryana assembly polls 2019: 1,169 candidates in fray for 90 seats

Haryana assembly polls 2019: 1,169 candidates in fray for 90 seats

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV