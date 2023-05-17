A new survey shows a little over half of India is happy with state of the economy

In the backdrop of RBI expecting India's economy to grow 7 percent in FY23 and inflation seeing a gradual ease, Indians who happy with their economic or financial condition as well as the situation of the country, increased by 4 percent each from December 2022 to April 2023.

As many as 53 percent Indians are happy with their economic and financial conditions, while 50 percent are happy with the situation of the country and 45 percent with the situation of the world in April, a recent study by Ipsos IndiaBus shows.

However, when it came to their health, family, friend circle and neighbours, Indians were happier. As many as 64 percent Indians were happy with their health, 74 percent were with their families, and with their neighbours and friend circles, as many as 57 percent and 65 percent Indians were happy, respectively.

Among employed persons, 62 percent mentioned their work brought them joy and 61 percent said they were happy with their colleagues and associates.