  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

India hands over two modern trains to Nepal

Updated : September 19, 2020 07:55 PM IST

The Konkan Railway delivered two modern Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit (DMUC) trains to the Nepal Railway for Jaynagar-Kurtha broad gauge line.
The Jaynagar-Kurtha rail line was originally built during the British Raj to transport logs from forests at Mahottari, Nepal to India.
India hands over two modern trains to Nepal

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Total government liabilities rise to Rs 101.3 lakh crore in Q1: Finance ministry report

Total government liabilities rise to Rs 101.3 lakh crore in Q1: Finance ministry report

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

US court turns down challenge to Trump's temporary ban on H-1B

US court turns down challenge to Trump's temporary ban on H-1B

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement