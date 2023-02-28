India growth slows to 4.4 percent in October-December 2022-23

The slowdown is blamed mainly on the manufacturing sector's poor performance. The National Statistical Office (NSO) has pegged the country's growth at 7 percent for 2022-23.
The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 4.4 percent in the third quarter of 2022-23, against 11.2 percent in the year-ago period, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Tuesday, February 28.
The NSO has pegged the country's growth at 7 percent for 2022-23. Further, the NSO revised the GDP growth for 2021-22 to 9.1 percent against the earlier estimate of 8.7 percent. The slowdown is mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing sector.
"Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 159.71 lakh crore, as against the First Revised Estimates of GDP for the year 2021-22 of Rs 149.26 lakh crore," the government said in a press release.
The growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7 percent compared to 9.1 percent in 2021-22, it stated.
As per the first advance estimates, which were released last month, the GDP growth was pegged at 7 percent in 2022-23.
The RBI had projected the real GDP growth for 2022-23 at 6.8 percent, with the third quarter and fourth quarter growth at 4.4 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively. It had trimmed the growth projection for 2022-23 for the third time in December last year.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has projected the Indian economy to expand by 7 percent while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pegged the growth at 6.8 percent in 2022-23.
