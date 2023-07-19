India growth rate likely to be above 7% for nearly a decade, says Axis Bank chief economist

India is at the cusp of an inflection and I think the growth rates will be 7 percent plus for nearly a decade, says Axis Bank Chief Economist Neelkanth Mishra

India’s growth rate of more than seven percent is likely to persist for nearly a decade even as some forecasts have pegged the economy’s growth as slightly lower, Axis Bank chief economist Neelkanth Mishra said on July 19.

“India is at the cusp of an inflection and I think the growth rates will be 7 percent plus for nearly a decade,” he told CNBC-TV18, noting that the longer term and medium term outlooks are quite positive even as growth forecasts as per consensus are more or less in-line with what India has delivered over the last 15 years or so.

His remarks come over a month after India posted world-beating GDP growth of 6.1 percent in the January to March 2023 quarter and 7.2 percent in the 2022-23 financial year. This prompted several analysts to revise their projections for the current fiscal.

Mishra, who is also Head-Global Research, Axis Capital, in fact, thinks that seven percent may not be enough, India should be growing much faster.

However, for the near term over the next year or so, he sees significant risks on the horizon.

He explained that goods exports are already falling very sharply but what he’s more concerned about is the risk of dumping. “If India - which is about 3 percent, give or take of the global economy - is pretty much the only economy with reasonable demand, then India's manufacturing competitiveness will be tested. We will start to see weak demand in China , US, Europe and elsewhere, and that will start to show up in India.”

Axis Bank Chief Economist asserted that services will be more resilient than goods. “There is a significant pricing element to the decline in goods exports. But price declines are much more damaging to margins, which is the value add proportion than just volume decline. And if rice prices are falling a lot, it is actually a big concern, because then our incomes start to fall,” he noted

He said he has no doubt that services will be far more resilient than goods as in case of services, it is very hard to see inventory cycles. Therefore, growth will be positive in the medium term.

Mishra, however, highlighted that if growth slows from 15-20 percent to 5-10 percent, the economy looks at a clear 1.3 percent erosion in overall GDP growth. That's the concern, even as he doesn’t expect services to decline substantially.

Reflecting on the US, he said that many economists including him were expecting significant weakness in the economy by now but it seems the US debt-to-GDP is going to keep climbing over the next decade. And that is the reason why there is resilience in the economy. However, that also means that the implications for global markets will be very different from the aftermath of the GFC

