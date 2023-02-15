India greenlights Rs 4,800 crore 'Vibrant Villages Programme' to boost rural development

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the programme's approval and said that it would encourage people to stay in their native locations in border areas, reversing the out-migration from these villages and improving the security of the border.

India on Wednesday approved a new centrally-sponsored scheme aimed at boosting infrastructure development and livelihood opportunities in villages along the northern border. The "Vibrant Villages Programme" will receive a financial allocation of Rs 4,800 crore for the years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the programme's approval and said that it would encourage people to stay in their native locations in border areas, reversing the out-migration from these villages and improving the security of the border.

Under the scheme, economic drivers will be identified and developed based on local, natural, human and other resources in the villages on the northern border.

Also read: India to establish 2 lakh primary agricultural credit societies over 5 years

Growth centers will be established on a "Hub and Spoke Model" through the promotion of social entrepreneurship, skill development, and entrepreneurship empowerment for youth and women.

The scheme aims to develop sustainable and viable agricultural, dairy and fishery cooperatives in each village, supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB).

The government has also approved a plan to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country and deepen its reach to the grassroots.

The plan aims to establish viable Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in each uncovered Panchayat, viable dairy cooperatives in each uncovered Panchayat or village, and viable fishery cooperatives in each coastal Panchayat or village.

The initial target is to establish 2 lakh multipurpose PACS in the next five years, and the government will provide farmers with requisite forward and backward linkages to market their produce, enhance their income and obtain credit facilities.

Also Read: India approves seven new ITBP battalions

The scheme and plan are part of the government's efforts to promote sustainable development in rural India and build a self-reliant India. The programs aim to empower and enable people in rural areas to create a better future for themselves and their communities.