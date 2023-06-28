Under the Green Credit Programme, incentives will be given to individuals, private sectors, small scale industries, cooperatives, forestry enterprises and farmer-produce organisations for environmental actions.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests has put forward a pioneering initiative called the Green Credit Programme, aimed at incentivising environmentally conscious practices and promoting a sustainable lifestyle known as 'LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment). In a recent notification, the government introduced the "draft Green Credit Programme Implementation Rules 2023" to lay the foundation for this innovative scheme.

The notification highlights the central government's decision to establish a domestic voluntary market mechanism known as the Green Credit Programme . This program was initially announced in the Union Budget 2023-24, with the objective of encouraging individuals and companies to adopt responsive actions that prioritize environmental well-being. The Green Credit Programme will be implemented under the purview of the Environment Protection Act, serving as a framework to motivate and reward eco-friendly behavior.

What is the Green Credit Programme?

In a notification on Monday, the government said that a Green Credit Programme is proposed to be launched at national level to "leverage a competitive market-based approach for Green Credits, thereby incentivising voluntary environmental actions of various stakeholders".