India govt delays implementation of higher tax collected at source on forex transactions; no rollback of rate hike

The government of India has given more time for implementation of revised tax collected at source (TCS) rates and for inclusion of credit card payments on foreign remittance under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).
The higher TCS rates will apply from October 1, 2023. The earlier date for implementation was July 1.
There will be no change in the rate of TCS for all purposes under LRS and for overseas travel tour packages, regardless of mode of payment, for amounts up to Rs 7 lakh per individual per annum.
For remittances beyond the Rs 7 Lakh threshold, TCS shall be a) 0.5 percent if remittance for education is financed by education loan, b) 5 percent in case of remittance for education/medical treatment and c) 20 percent for others.
For purchase of overseas tour programme package, the TCS shall continue to apply at the rate of 5 percent for the first Rs 7 lakhs per individual per annum and the 20 percent rate will only apply for expenditure above this limit.
Sub-section (1G) of section 206C of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (“the Act”) provides for Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on (i) foreign remittance through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and (ii) sale of overseas tour program package.
Through the Finance Act 2023, amendments were carried out in sub-section (1G) of section 206C of the Act. These amendments, inter alia, increased the rate of TCS from 5% to 20% for remittance under LRS as well as for purchase of overseas tour programme package and removed the threshold of Rs 7 lakh for triggering TCS on LRS. These two changes were not applicable when the remittance is for education or medical purpose. These amendments were to take effect from July 1, 2023.
