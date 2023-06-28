India govt delays implementation of higher tax collected at source on forex transactions; no rollback of rate hike

The government of India has given more time for implementation of revised tax collected at source (TCS) rates and for inclusion of credit card payments in LRS.

The government of India has given more time for implementation of revised tax collected at source (TCS) rates and for inclusion of credit card payments on foreign remittance under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

The higher TCS rates will apply from October 1, 2023. The earlier date for implementation was July 1.

There will be no change in the rate of TCS for all purposes under LRS and for overseas travel tour packages, regardless of mode of payment, for amounts up to Rs 7 lakh per individual per annum.