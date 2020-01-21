Business
India gets invite to attend RCEP free trade deal talks in February
Updated : January 21, 2020 06:29 PM IST
India had opted out of the RCEP FTA in November 2019 as it claimed that concerns on import surge due to the trade deal was not addressed.
The invite comes at a time when India indicated that it had not shut its door on the free trade agreement.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more