India gets invite to attend RCEP free trade deal talks in February

India has been invited to attend a meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement (FTA) that is scheduled to be held in the first week of February.

Sources told CNBC-TV 18 that the RCEP secretariat has scheduled a meeting on Trade Negotiating Committee in Bali in the first week of February, and India has been asked to join in. The objective of the invite is to sort out India’s concerns on the mega trade deal that includes China, ASEAN nations, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.

However, trade diplomats based in Udyog Bhawan that houses India’s Commerce and Industry Ministry is yet to take a call on attending the RCEP FTA talks.

India had opted out of the RCEP FTA in November 2019 as it claimed that concerns on import surge due to the trade deal were not addressed. India has a trade deficit of over $100 billion with RCEP member countries, of which more than half is with China. “The present form of the RCEP agreement does not fully reflect the basic spirit and the agreed guiding principles of RCEP,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing his RCEP colleagues in Bangkok on November 5, 2019.

The invite comes at a time when India indicated that it had not shut its door on the FTA. Speaking at the recent Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had reportedly said: “Where RCEP is concerned, we have to look at cost and benefit. We will evaluate RCEP on its economic and trade merit. We have not closed our mind to it.”