#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

India gets invite to attend RCEP free trade deal talks in February

Updated : January 21, 2020 06:29 PM IST

India had opted out of the RCEP FTA in November 2019 as it claimed that concerns on import surge due to the trade deal was not addressed.
The invite comes at a time when India indicated that it had not shut its door on the free trade agreement.
India gets invite to attend RCEP free trade deal talks in February
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Direct tax collection growth falls 6.1% to Rs 7. 26 lakh crore

Direct tax collection growth falls 6.1% to Rs 7. 26 lakh crore

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV