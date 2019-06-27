Economy
India gets 24% below-average rainfall this week, says IMD
Updated : June 27, 2019 03:02 PM IST
The rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as about 55 percent of the south Asian nation's arable land is rain-fed, and the farm sector makes up about 15 percent of a nearly $2.5-trillion economy that is Asia's third-biggest.
The below-average rainfall has delayed sowing of summer-sown crop such rice, soybean and corn and threatens to curtail crop yields.
