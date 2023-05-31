India GDP Q4 Growth LIVE | FY23 GDP growth slows to 7.2%

India GDP Q4 Growth LIVE Updates: GDP at Current Prices in Q4 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 71.82 lakh crore, as against Rs 65.05 lakh crore in Q4 2021-22, showing a growth of 10.4 percent.
India GDP Q4 Growth LIVE Updates: GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q4 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 43.62 lakh crore, as against Rs 41.12 lakh crore in Q4 2021-22, showing a growth of 6.1 percent.
India GDP Q4 Growth LIVE Updates: Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2022-23 stood at Rs 272.41 lakh crore, as against Rs 234.71 lakh crore in 2021-22, showing a growth rate of 16.1 percent.
India GDP Q4 Growth LIVE Updates: Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices in the year 2022-23 stooda Rs 160.06 lakh crore, as against the First Revised Estimates of GDP for the year 2021-22 of Rs 149.26 lakh crore.
India GDP Q4 Growth LIVE Updates: GDP grows at 7.2 percent in 2022-23 against 9.1 percent expansion in previous fiscal
India GDP Q4 Growth LIVE Updates: Electricity generation declined by 1.4 percent in April 2023 over April 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9 percent during 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
India GDP Q4 Growth LIVE Updates: Cement production increased by 11.6 percent in April 2023 over April 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 8.7 percent during 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
India GDP Q4 Growth LIVE Updates: Steel production increased by 12.1 percent in April 2023 over April 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9 percent during 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
India GDP Q4 Growth LIVE Updates: Fertilizers production increased by 23.5 percent in April 2023 over April 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 11.3 percent during 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.