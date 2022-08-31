    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India's GDP likely grew 15% in June quarter of FY23 — details here

    By Latha Venkatesh

    As per a CNBC-TV18 poll, GDP is estimated to have grown by 15 percent in the June quarter in FY23 compared to 20.1 percent in the same quarter in FY22. The RBI has predicted the GDP growth rate to touch 16.2 percent in the first quarter of FY23.

    India's gross domestic product (GDP) data for the 2022-12 fiscal year's April-June quarter will be released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on August 31 evening.
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has predicted the GDP growth rate to touch 16.2 percent in the first quarter of FY23, but many analysts have said it would likely come in between 12 percent and 16 percent.
    As per a CNBC-TV18 poll, GDP is estimated to have grown by 15 percent in the June quarter in FY23 compared to 20.1 percent in the same quarter in FY22 and 4.1 percent in the previous quarter.
    Many analysts believe the Indian economy would expand at a double-digit growth rate due to the base effect. This confidence also comes from the fact that the quarter witnessed economic recovery despite global uncertainties and high inflation amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
    According to rating agency ICRA, the GDP is expected to grow at 13 percent. In its report, ICRA said India's GDP growth is likely to be driven by the services sector, followed by the industry.
    The State Bank of India pegged the growth rate at 15.7 percent in its report. A Reuters poll said the economy probably grew 15.2 percent higher during the first quarter of the current fiscal than a year earlier.
    The Gross Value Added (GVA), as per the CNBC-TV18 poll, is estimated to have grown by 13.6 percent in the first quarter of FY23 compared to 18.1 percent in the same quarter of FY22 and 3.9 percent in the previous quarter. GVA is the output (at basic prices) minus intermediate consumption (at purchaser prices).
    The data, which gauges the country's economic growth, would elaborate on the expansion of different sectors like agriculture and manufacturing in the first quarter of this fiscal year.
    Also Read: India could emerge as Asia's strongest economy in 2022-23, says Morgan Stanley
