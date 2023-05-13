The RBI governor said that the central bank stands by its FY24 GDP growth forecast of 6.5 percent, even as some global agencies, including the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, have projected lower growth rates

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said he was certain about the country’s economy growing close to 6.5 percent during financial year 2023-24 or FY24, even as some global agencies, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, have projected lower growth rates.

Speaking at a book launch event of 'Made in India' authored by Amitabh Kant, G20 sherpa, the RBI governor said that the central bank stands by its FY24 GDP growth forecast of 6.5 percent. Das said that the central bank has shared its rationale with international agencies. “Although international agencies like the IMF have given lower projections, we have shared our thoughts with the IMF,” Das stated.