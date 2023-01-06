India GDP Live 2023 | Real GDP comes in at 7%, nominal GDP growth at 15.4%

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 6, 2023 6:31 PM IST (Updated)
Live India GDP Estimate 2023: The National Statistical Office (NSO) presented its first advance estimate of this fiscal year's (FY23) gross domestic product (GDP) at 5.30pm today. Based on this, the Union Ministry of Finance will forecast the FY24's GDP and fiscal deficit. Catch LIVE updates, reactions and more here:

Indian economy's growth trajectory since 2019

Jan 6, 2023 6:31 PM

READ: India's GDP may grow 7% in FY23: First advance estimates

Releasing the first advance estimates of National Income for 2022-23, the NSO stated, "Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 157.60 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2021-22 of Rs 147.36 lakh crore, released on 31st May 2022. The growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.0 percent as compared to 8.7 percent in 2021-22."
Jan 6, 2023 6:18 PM

Categories figures - Street estimates

The Street had estimated the growth to be 3.8 percent down for agriculture, 1.8 percent higher for mining, 0.4 percent for manufacturing and 7.7 percent growth for electricity. 

Jan 6, 2023 6:12 PM

Categories figures

The FY23 electricity growth came in a 9 percent, compared to 7.5 percent last year. For trade and hotels, a 13.7 percent growth was estimated from last year's 11.1 percent. For Finance, real estate, it was 6.4 percent from last fiscal's 4.2 percent. 

Jan 6, 2023 6:01 PM

Categories figures

The FY23 agriculture growth came in at 3.5 percent compared to the previous year's 3 percent. Mining growth was reported at 2.4 percent from last year's 11.5 percent. Meanwhile, manufacturing growth was seen at 1.6 percent from last year's 9.9 percent. 

Jan 6, 2023 5:53 PM

FY23 real GDP comes in at 7%

The FY23 GDP estimate numbers are out. The real GDP growth is at 7% and the FY23 nominal GDP growth at 15.4%

Jan 6, 2023 5:50 PM

The FY23 GVA comes in at 6.7%, from last year's 8.1%

The FY23 GVA was close to Street estimates of 6.6%

Jan 6, 2023 5:47 PM

World Bank on India's real GDP

Last month, the World Bank said it expected India's real GDP to grow at 6.9 percent in the FY23, up from its previous projection of 6.5%. 

Jan 6, 2023 5:27 PM

Street estimates real GDP to be at 6.9%

According to the CNBC-TV18 poll, the FY23 real GDP is estimated at 6.9 percent, nominal GDP is seen growing at 15.8 percent to Rs 269 trillion, and the fiscal deficit works to Rs 17.2 trillion. 

Jan 6, 2023 5:12 PM

Govt to release IIP and CPI data this month

The CPI data for December and IIP data for November is slated to be announced on January 12, while November's WPI data will be released on January 16. The Index of Industrial Production or IIP is used to measure manufacturing activity in different sectors of an economy. The CPI is an index that measures retail inflation by examining the changes in prices of most common consumer goods and services.

Jan 6, 2023 5:04 PM

India to release first advance economic growth estimates for this fiscal

The first advance estimates of national income for 2022-23 is significant because the data is used for preparing the Budget of the central government for next financial year of 2023-24.
Jan 6, 2023 5:00 PM

Based on the first GDP estimate for FY23, the Union Finance Ministry will forecast the FY24's GDP and fiscal deficit. 

Jan 6, 2023 4:54 PM

The National Statistical Office (NSO) will present its first advance estimate of this fiscal year's (FY23) gross domestic product (GDP) today evening. Check this space for LIVE updates, experts reactions and more

Jan 6, 2023 4:52 PM