Govt to release IIP and CPI data this month
The CPI data for December and IIP data for November is slated to be announced on January 12, while November's WPI data will be released on January 16. The Index of Industrial Production or IIP is used to measure manufacturing activity in different sectors of an economy. The CPI is an index that measures retail inflation by examining the changes in prices of most common consumer goods and services.