India gained $755 million in additional exports to US due to US-China trade war: UNCTAD

Updated : November 06, 2019 11:50 AM IST

The US tariffs on China have made other players more competitive in the US market and led to a trade diversion effect.
India sold more chemicals ($243 million), metals and ore ($181 million), electrical machinery ($83 million) and various machinery ($68 million).
In the early summer 2018, US and China raised tariffs on about $50 billion worth of each other's goods.
