Indian economy contracted 7.3 percent in the fiscal year 2020-21, the provisional full-year Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released by the government showed on Monday. In February, the Centre had pegged real GDP to shrink eight percent in FY21. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the GDP to shrink by 7.5 percent.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) released the GDP growth estimates for the fourth quarter (January-March) 2020-21, as well as the provisional annual estimates for the year 2020-21.

Indian economy had recorded an 11-year low GDP growth rate of four percent in 2019-20, down from the previous 6.5 percent.

The GDP data for the January to March period of FY21 showed the economy grew 1.6 percent, before the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed India forcing restrictions across multiple states impacting economic activity. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the Q4 GDP at 0.9 percent and gross value added (GVA) reading is seen at 3 percent.

A Reuters poll had reported a median forecast of 1 percent on-year growth for the March quarter, that's up from 0.4 percent in the previous quarter. It also said that economists are less upbeat about the current quarter ending in June.

The news agency had forecast the three-month media growth between April and June at 21.6 percent, which was lower than an earlier estimate of 23 percent. For the full-year fiscal year 2022, the median forecast is down from a previous estimate of 10.4 percent growth to a 9.8 percent expansion.

India has recorded over 2.8 crore COVID-19 infections, behind only the United States, and 329,100 deaths as of Monday, although the rise in coronavirus cases has begun to slow.

