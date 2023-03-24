English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndia's forex reserves surge $12.8 billion to 6 week high of $572.8 billion

India's forex reserves surge $12.8 billion to 6-week high of $572.8 billion

India's forex reserves surge $12.8 billion to 6-week high of $572.8 billion
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Mar 24, 2023 6:09:43 PM IST (Updated)

This was a significant rise compared to the prior week when the reserves had decreased by USD 2.39 billion, dropping to a three-month low of USD 560.003 billion.

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 12.798 billion to reach USD 572.801 billion in the week ended March 17, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. This was a significant rise compared to the prior week when the reserves had decreased by USD 2.39 billion, dropping to a three-month low of USD 560.003 billion.

Recommended Articles

View All
Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

Mar 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


In October 2021, the foreign exchange reserves of the country reached a record high of USD 645 billion. However, the reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty in efforts to support the value of the rupee amidst external pressures primarily caused by global economic developments.
As per the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday, the foreign currency assets, which are a significant constituent of the country's reserves, rose by USD 10.485 billion to reach USD 505.348 billion for the week that ended on March 17.
Also read: Bank of England hikes interest rates by 25 bps to 4.25%
The foreign currency assets' value is calculated in US dollars and considers the changes in value resulting from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies like the euro, pound, and yen, which are held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Additionally, there was an increase in the country's gold reserves by USD 2.187 billion, bringing the total gold reserves to USD 44.109 billion, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also witnessed an increase of USD 98 million, and their total value reached USD 18.219 billion.
Furthermore, the country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by USD 29 million, reaching USD 5.125 billion for the reported week.
Also read: India’s struggle with exports to Europe has an important lesson for policy makers
First Published: Mar 24, 2023 6:07 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Forex reservesReserve Bank of India (RBI)

Previous Article

RBI central board reviews impact of current geopolitical developments

Next Article

Finance Bill 2023 passed in Lok Sabha — check key amendments and highlights

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X