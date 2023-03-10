homeeconomy NewsIndia's forex reserves recover from four week losing streak, up $1.45 billion to $562.40 billion

India's forex reserves recover from four-week losing streak, up $1.45 billion to $562.40 billion

1 Min(s) Read

By Anand Singha  Mar 10, 2023 6:24:52 PM IST (Updated)

The increase of $1.45 billion in reserves follows a total decline of $15.8 billion in the previous four weeks.

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the first time in five weeks, reaching $562.40 billion as of the week ended March 3, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement. The increase of $1.45 billion in reserves follows a total decline of $15.8 billion in the previous four weeks.

Recommended Articles

View All

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


This marks a notable increase from the previous week's total reserves of $560.95 billion.
The rise in total reserves was driven by a $1.18 billion increase in foreign currency assets during the same week, which brought the total foreign currency assets to $497.08 billion.
This rise in foreign currency assets is particularly significant as it reflects the strength of the country's foreign exchange reserves.
Also read: India's industrial growth inches up to 5.2% in January
First Published: Mar 10, 2023 6:24 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Forex reserves

Previous Article

India’s IIP rises 5.2% in January 2023

Next Article

India, US relaunch commercial dialogue on supply chain, establish semiconductor partnership