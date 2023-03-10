India's forex reserves recover from four-week losing streak, up $1.45 billion to $562.40 billion

The increase of $1.45 billion in reserves follows a total decline of $15.8 billion in the previous four weeks.
India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the first time in five weeks, reaching $562.40 billion as of the week ended March 3, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement. The increase of $1.45 billion in reserves follows a total decline of $15.8 billion in the previous four weeks.
This marks a notable increase from the previous week's total reserves of $560.95 billion.
The rise in total reserves was driven by a $1.18 billion increase in foreign currency assets during the same week, which brought the total foreign currency assets to $497.08 billion.
This rise in foreign currency assets is particularly significant as it reflects the strength of the country's foreign exchange reserves.
First Published: Mar 10, 2023 6:24 PM IST
