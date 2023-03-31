India’s forex reserves jumps $5.98 billion to $578.78 billion

It is worth noting that India's forex reserves hit a record high of USD 645 billion in October 2021, but have since been declining due to the central bank using the reserves to defend the rupee against pressures caused by global developments.
India's foreign exchange reserves have continued to increase for a second consecutive week, reaching USD 578.778 billion in the week ending March 24, according to the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India’s foreign trade policy aims to make rupee stronger — here’s how it may work
Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey
Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry
Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Protection against flu — we must act now to help strengthen India’s prevention strategy
Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
This follows a rise of USD 12.8 billion in the previous week, bringing the total forex reserves to USD 572.8 billion.
It is worth noting that India's forex reserves hit a record high of USD 645 billion in October 2021, but have since been declining due to the central bank using the reserves to defend the rupee against pressures caused by global developments.
The foreign currency assets, a significant component of the forex reserves, increased by USD 4.38 billion to USD 509.728 billion in the week ending March 24, as reported by the RBI's Weekly Statistical Supplement.
This figure takes into account the impact of the appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound, and yen held in the forex reserves.
In addition, gold reserves increased by USD 1.37 billion to USD 45.48 billion, while Special Drawing Rights rose by USD 201 million to USD 18.419 billion, and the country's reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 27 million to USD 5.151 billion during the reporting week, according to the RBI.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!