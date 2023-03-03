English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndia forex reserves falls $325 million to $560.94 billion as of February 24

India forex reserves falls $325 million to $560.94 billion as of February 24

India forex reserves falls $325 million to $560.94 billion as of February 24
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Mar 3, 2023 6:12:38 PM IST (Published)

For the week ended February 24, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased USD 166 million to USD 495.906 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

The Reserve Bank of India reported on Friday that India's foreign exchange reserves had declined for the fourth consecutive week, dropping by USD 325 million to reach USD 560.942 billion as of February 24.

Recommended Articles

View All
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns

Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best

North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress

North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The previous week had seen an even steeper decline, with the overall reserves dropping by USD 5.68 billion to USD 561.267 billion.
In October 2021, the forex kitty reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the reserves to defend the rupee amid pressures due to various factors, mainly global developments.
Also read: PLI schemes will boost hiring in 2 years, say 60 percent employers — what about now?
For the week ended February 24, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased USD 166 million to USD 495.906 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves decreased for the fourth week running and were down USD 66 million to USD 41.751 billion.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also fell USD 80 million to USD 18.187 billion.
The country’s reserve position with the IMF was down USD 12 million to USD 5.098 billion in the reporting week, as per the RBI data.
Also read: Pakistan interest rates hit 27-year high as it waits for IMF bailout — How it impacts citizens
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Forex reserves

Next Article

PLI schemes will boost hiring in 2 years, say 60 percent employers — what about now?

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X