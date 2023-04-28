India's forex kitty drop by $2.16 billion to $584.24 billion

2 Min(s) Read
In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had risen by USD 1.657 billion to USD 586.412 billion.
India's foreign exchange reserves fell by USD 2.164 billion to USD 584.248 billion as of April 21, the Reserve Bank of India announced on Friday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had risen by USD 1.657 billion to USD 586.412 billion.
It is worth noting that India's foreign exchange reserves reached a record high of USD 645 billion in October 2021. However, in recent weeks, the reserves have been decreasing as the central bank utilised them to support the rupee in the face of global market pressures.