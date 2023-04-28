Breaking News
India's forex kitty drop by $2.16 billion to $584.24 billion
By Anand Singha  Apr 28, 2023 7:12:26 PM IST (Published)

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had risen by USD 1.657 billion to USD 586.412 billion.

India's foreign exchange reserves fell by USD 2.164 billion to USD 584.248 billion as of April 21, the Reserve Bank of India announced on Friday.

It is worth noting that India's foreign exchange reserves reached a record high of USD 645 billion in October 2021. However, in recent weeks, the reserves have been decreasing as the central bank utilised them to support the rupee in the face of global market pressures.
