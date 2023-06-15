India focuses on 40 nations to drive up exports, pins hope on revival of global demand

The Department of Commerce and the DPIIT are working together to use Invest India, Indian missions abroad and several territorial divisions to focus on increasing exports to 40 countries which account for 85% of Indian exports.

The Department of Commerce and the DPIIT are working together to use Invest India, Indian missions abroad and several territorial divisions to focus on increasing exports to 40 countries which account for 85% of Indian exports. With headwinds still continuing in trade in the first two months of the current financial year due to slowdown and recession in many countries, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that WTO data is showing a reduction in import demand by OECD countries even as India is banking on WTO's revised projection of 1.7% growth this year.

While EPCs (Export Promotion Councils) have told the government that demand will pick up once the accumulated inventory starts getting picked up, Barthwal pointed out that a 35.41% fall in India's total trade deficit for April and May 2023 shows a much higher decrease in imports than exports. India's imports from China have fallen 7.2% year-on-year in April and May 2023.

Describing the fall in trade deficit as a positive sign of India being able to contain imports more than the fall in exports, he said that strategic teams have been asked to focus on countries and product groups where there's a revival of demand even as India hopes for demand to rise from its major importers.