India's fiscal deficit for FY23 narrows to 6.4% of GDP, meets govt target

The government has met its fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP for FY23, data released by the Controller General of Accounts showed on Wednesday.

The Central government's fiscal deficit for the last financial year ended March 31, 2023 narrowed to 6.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), from a year earlier, and also met the government's target, aided by buoyant tax receipts and some fiscal headroom from lower payments.

At Rs 17.33 lakh crore, the fiscal deficit for FY23 amounts to 6.4 percent of the GDP. However, in absolute terms, it is lower than the revised estimate of Rs 17.55 lakh crore by Rs 22,188 crore, data released by the Controller General of Accounts showed on Wednesday.

Total receipts for fiscal 2023 stood at Rs 24.56 lakh crore, while the overall expenditure was at Rs 41.89 lakh crore. They were 101 percent and 100 percent of the fiscal year's revised budget target.

Revenue receipts stood at Rs 23.84 lakh crore, of which tax revenue was Rs 20.97 lakh crore and non-tax revenue was Rs 2.86 lakh crore. Tax and non-tax revenues were 100.5 percent and 109.3 percent of the revised estimates, narrower than 102.2 percent and 116.4 percent in the same period a year ago.

Revenue deficit was at Rs 10.69 lakh crore or 96.2 percent of the fiscal year's budget target, the government data showed.

"The Government of India was able to restrict its FY2023 fiscal deficit at Rs. 17.3 trillion, a shade below the the FY2023 RE, with higher than estimated revenue receipts and a small undershooting in revenue expenditure, offsetting the disinvestment miss and a healthier than expected capex," said Aditi Nayar, ICRA Chief Economist.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had retained the country's aim to narrow the fiscal gap to 6.4 percent of GDP from 6.7 percent in the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, analysts at Nomura Research has recently flagged concerns regarding the achievement of the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 percent of GDP for the FY2024. The report has identified several factors that contribute to the risk highlighted, which include- the potential shortfall in nominal GDP growth, lower tax buoyancy, a constrained budget for revenue expenditure, and ambitious goals for capital expenditure.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its recent board meeting, approved the transfer of Rs 87,416 crore as a dividend to the government for the fiscal year 2022-23. The payment is noteworthy, given that the RBI had previously approved a dividend of Rs 30,307 crore for the government after its board meeting in May last year.