India's February services sector activity at 12-year high

By Sudarshan Kumar  Mar 3, 2023 12:06:05 PM IST (Updated)

In the survey done by S&P, participants have mentioned favourable demand conditions and new business gains. New orders placed with service providers rose further in February, with several firms suggesting that competitive pricing boosted sales.

S&P Global has released Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI), an economic indicator derived from the monthly survey of the private sector companies for the month of February, which has come in at 59.4 against the level of 57.2 in January. It implies that services output has expanded at the strongest rate in 12 years amid the joint-best improvement in new business intakes over the same period.

As per S&P, the expansion in PMI has been helped by a substantial moderation in cost pressures — input prices increased at the slowest pace in nearly two-and-a-half years — output charge inflation softened to a 12-month low. In the survey done by S&P, participants have mentioned favourable demand conditions and new business gains. New orders placed with service providers rose further in February, with several firms suggesting that competitive pricing boosted sales. Consumer Services was the best-performing area in February, registering the fastest increases in new orders and business activity of the four monitored sub-sectors.
Although Indian service providers signalled a further increase in their expenses midway through the final fiscal quarter, the rate of input price inflation moderated to a 29-month low. Only 4% of services companies transferred cost increases to their clients, while the vast majority opted to leave selling prices unchanged. Subsequently, the overall rate of charge inflation eased to a 12-month low. February data highlighted slower increases in input costs and selling prices across the four broad areas of the service economy.
Also Read: India's fiscal deficit for first 10 months of FY23 widens to Rs 11.91 lakh crore
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 11:22 AM IST
