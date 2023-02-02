Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
After Budget 2023, S Jaishankar said the 10 developments would feature prominently in India’s global conversations, including at G20.
In a tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared 10 reasons why the world should welcome the Budget 2023, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament on Wednesday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India’s external affairs minister lists 10 reasons the world should take note — Budget 2023
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The A to Z of FM Sitharaman's Budget 2023 — alphabetically yours
Feb 1, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Nirmala Sitharaman’s big capex push a welcome step, but funding could prove a challenge
Feb 1, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Old vs new tax regime after Budget 2023 — Check which is better for you
Feb 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Here is what he said:
India as a strong engine of global growth.
Capital investment outlay increased by 33 percent to Rs 10 trillion (Now 3.3 percent of GDP).
Enhancing ease of doing business. Includes KYC process simplification, Greater GIFT IFSC activities and establishing an EXIM Bank subsidiary for trade re-financing, PAN as Common Business Identifier, Central Data Processing Centre, Indirect Tax support for manufacturing, stronger Ease of Compliance and Income Tax benefit for Startups.
Better logistics and infrastructure. Highest ever railways outlay at Rs 240 billion, 100 critical transport infrastructure projects, 50 additional air connectivity projects and establishing Urban Infrastructure Development Fund.
Digital for development. Promoting greater digital payments, National Data Governance Policy, establishing Data Embassies, creating Entity DigiLocker, Centers of Excellence for AI and National Digital Library for children and adolescents.
Strengthening global food security. Making India Global Hub for Shree Anna (Millets), establishing massive decentralized storage capacity, promoting the contribution of Cooperatives, increasing agriculture and fisheries credit, establishing the Agriculture Accelerator Fund and building digital public infrastructure for agriculture.
Ensuring global health security. Promoting Pharma R&D, ensuring HR for medical innovation & manufacturing, creating more medical research facilities and establishing 157 new nursing colleges.
Indian participation in the global workforce. Expand opportunities through initiatives on skills & apprenticeship backed by National Apprenticeship Policy, stipend support to 4.7 million youth, creating 30 Skill India International Centres.
Focus on green growth and mobility. Investing in Energy Transition and Net Zero objectives, undertaking Green Hydrogen Mission, VGF support for Battery ESS and encouraging Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).
Also duty benefits for green mobility and renewable energy evacuation from Ladakh.
Making India tourism-ready. Focus on 50 destinations to be developed as a complete package with digital support.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!