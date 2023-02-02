India’s external affairs minister lists 10 reasons the world should take note — Budget 2023

After Budget 2023, S Jaishankar said the 10 developments would feature prominently in India’s global conversations, including at G20.

In a tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared 10 reasons why the world should welcome the Budget 2023, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament on Wednesday.

Here is what he said:

India as a strong engine of global growth.

Capital investment outlay increased by 33 percent to Rs 10 trillion (Now 3.3 percent of GDP).

Enhancing ease of doing business. Includes KYC process simplification, Greater GIFT IFSC activities and establishing an EXIM Bank subsidiary for trade re-financing, PAN as Common Business Identifier, Central Data Processing Centre, Indirect Tax support for manufacturing, stronger Ease of Compliance and Income Tax benefit for Startups.

Better logistics and infrastructure. Highest ever railways outlay at Rs 240 billion, 100 critical transport infrastructure projects, 50 additional air connectivity projects and establishing Urban Infrastructure Development Fund.

Digital for development. Promoting greater digital payments, National Data Governance Policy, establishing Data Embassies, creating Entity DigiLocker, Centers of Excellence for AI and National Digital Library for children and adolescents.

Strengthening global food security. Making India Global Hub for Shree Anna (Millets), establishing massive decentralized storage capacity, promoting the contribution of Cooperatives, increasing agriculture and fisheries credit, establishing the Agriculture Accelerator Fund and building digital public infrastructure for agriculture.

Ensuring global health security. Promoting Pharma R&D, ensuring HR for medical innovation & manufacturing, creating more medical research facilities and establishing 157 new nursing colleges.

Indian participation in the global workforce. Expand opportunities through initiatives on skills & apprenticeship backed by National Apprenticeship Policy, stipend support to 4.7 million youth, creating 30 Skill India International Centres.

Focus on green growth and mobility. Investing in Energy Transition and Net Zero objectives, undertaking Green Hydrogen Mission, VGF support for Battery ESS and encouraging Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).

Also duty benefits for green mobility and renewable energy evacuation from Ladakh.