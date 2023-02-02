English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

India’s external affairs minister lists 10 reasons the world should take note — Budget 2023

India’s external affairs minister lists 10 reasons the world should take note — Budget 2023

India’s external affairs minister lists 10 reasons the world should take note — Budget 2023
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMFeb 2, 2023 1:45:26 AM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

After Budget 2023, S Jaishankar said the 10 developments would feature prominently in India’s global conversations, including at G20.

In a tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared 10 reasons why the world should welcome the Budget 2023, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament on Wednesday.

Recommended Articles

View All
India’s external affairs minister lists 10 reasons the world should take note — Budget 2023

India’s external affairs minister lists 10 reasons the world should take note — Budget 2023

Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

The A to Z of FM Sitharaman's Budget 2023 — alphabetically yours

The A to Z of FM Sitharaman's Budget 2023 — alphabetically yours

Feb 1, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Nirmala Sitharaman’s big capex push a welcome step, but funding could prove a challenge

Nirmala Sitharaman’s big capex push a welcome step, but funding could prove a challenge

Feb 1, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Old vs new tax regime after Budget 2023 — Check which is better for you

Old vs new tax regime after Budget 2023 — Check which is better for you

Feb 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Here is what he said:
India as a strong engine of global growth.
Capital investment outlay increased by 33 percent to Rs 10 trillion (Now 3.3 percent of GDP).
Enhancing ease of doing business. Includes KYC process simplification, Greater GIFT IFSC activities and establishing an EXIM Bank subsidiary for trade re-financing, PAN as Common Business Identifier, Central Data Processing Centre, Indirect Tax support for manufacturing, stronger Ease of Compliance and Income Tax benefit for Startups.
Better logistics and infrastructure. Highest ever railways outlay at Rs 240 billion, 100 critical transport infrastructure projects, 50 additional air connectivity projects and establishing Urban Infrastructure Development Fund.
Digital for development. Promoting greater digital payments, National Data Governance Policy, establishing Data Embassies, creating Entity DigiLocker, Centers of Excellence for AI and National Digital Library for children and adolescents.
Strengthening global food security. Making India Global Hub for Shree Anna (Millets), establishing massive decentralized storage capacity, promoting the contribution of Cooperatives, increasing agriculture and fisheries credit, establishing the Agriculture Accelerator Fund and building digital public infrastructure for agriculture.
Ensuring global health security. Promoting Pharma R&D, ensuring HR for medical innovation & manufacturing, creating more medical research facilities and establishing 157 new nursing colleges.
Indian participation in the global workforce. Expand opportunities through initiatives on skills & apprenticeship backed by National Apprenticeship Policy, stipend support to 4.7 million youth, creating 30 Skill India International Centres.
Focus on green growth and mobility. Investing in Energy Transition and Net Zero objectives, undertaking Green Hydrogen Mission, VGF support for Battery ESS and encouraging Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).
Also duty benefits for green mobility and renewable energy evacuation from Ladakh.
Making India tourism-ready. Focus on 50 destinations to be developed as a complete package with digital support.
Here are the highlights from Union Budget 2023
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Budget 2023FeaturesG20S Jaishankar

Next Article

Budget 2023 Highlights: Rahul Gandhi counters govt's 'Amrit Kaal' Budget with ‘Mitr Kaal’ jibe

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X