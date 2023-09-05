India extends mandatory blending of imported coal in thermal power plants till March 2024

The central government has extended the mandatory blending of domestic coal with imported coal for the entire current fiscal 2023-24. The decision came a time when power consumption around the country has been peaking and has led to shrinking of buffers built in the past few months.

As per an order on September 1, the Ministry of Power extended the mandate to generating companies (gencos) for blending imported coal in thermal power plants till March 2024 instead of September 2023.

The government also revised the blending percentage of imported coal to four percent from the current six percent, which was decided by the ministry on January 9 to avert a coal crisis during the peak summer season.

The power ministry noted that there was a continuous high gap between receipt of domestic coal and total consumption at plants. In August 2023, the gap between coal consumption and receipt at domestic coal-based plants reached two lakh tonnes/day.

In simple terms, what this means is that power consumption has increased which has, in turn, shrunk the buffer built in the past few months, and the projected demand is more than the projected supply due to lack of logistical infrastructure.

The ministry said the gap was partly made up via coal import lest stocks would've fallen to critical levels. It added that despite the increase in domestic coal supply in the first quarter of the current fiscal, it still fell short of meeting requirements.

"The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has estimated a domestic coal requirement of 404 MT from October 2023 to March 2024," the minister said. However, it is being said that logistical constraints will allow transport of only 397 MT coal via Railways during the aforesaid period.

The shortfall in domestic coal supply is to be shared with gencos on a pro-rata basis.

Peak demand

The power demand hovered above 200 gigawatts (GW) on almost all days of August, with peak demand touching 236.6 GW, which was around 21 percent higher than the peak demand in August 2022.

The trend seems similar for September too. The peak power demand met during the day already hit a record high of 240 GW on September 1. While the exact peak demand was 239.978 GW (239,978 megawatt) at 12:22 pm, the peak power shortage or the demand that could not be met was as high as 10 GW, according to a Moneycontrol report.