©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

India exports up 24% in April but trade deficit widens

IST (Published)
India's trade deficit for the month of April has come in at USD 20.07 billion, a rise of 31 percent from a year ago

India's exports rose by 24.22 percent to USD 38.19 billion in April on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
Imports during the month under review grew 26.55 percent to USD 58.26 billion. The trade deficit in April 2022 widened to USD 20.07 billion as against USD 15.29 billion in the year-ago period, it said.
Overall, India's trade deficit for the month of April has come in at USD 20.07 billion, a rise of 31 percent from a year ago.
A closer reading shows that non-petroleum exports rose 12.3 percent while non-petroleum imports stood at 9.8 percent.
The non-oil, non-gold, silver and precious metals imports, a measure of the strength of the domestic demand, rose 29.68 percent.
(With PTI inputs)
