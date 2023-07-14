India's exports decline by 22% in June amid global demand slowdown

This drop can be primarily attributed to a slowdown in demand in global markets, compared to the previous year's figure of USD 42.28 billion.
Exports in June witnessed a significant decline of 22 percent, totaling USD 32.97 billion, according to data from the commerce ministry on Friday (July 14). This drop can be primarily attributed to a slowdown in demand in global markets, compared to the previous year's figure of USD 42.28 billion.
Similarly, imports in June also experienced a decline of 17.48 percent, amounting to USD 53.10 billion.
Sunil Barthwal, the Commerce Secretary, acknowledged that the growth of the trade sector is heavily influenced by global factors. He emphasised that the current state of the trade industry depends on various international circumstances.
On a positive note, the trade deficit between April and June showed improvement. It decreased by 7.9 percent, reaching USD 57.6 billion, compared to USD 62.6 billion in the corresponding period last year.
With inputs from PTI
First Published: Jul 14, 2023 4:53 PM IST
