CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndia's exports decline by 22% in June amid global demand slowdown

India's exports decline by 22% in June amid global demand slowdown

India's exports decline by 22% in June amid global demand slowdown
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 14, 2023 4:53:12 PM IST (Updated)

This drop can be primarily attributed to a slowdown in demand in global markets, compared to the previous year's figure of USD 42.28 billion.

Exports in June witnessed a significant decline of 22 percent, totaling USD 32.97 billion, according to data from the commerce ministry on Friday (July 14). This drop can be primarily attributed to a slowdown in demand in global markets, compared to the previous year's figure of USD 42.28 billion.

Share Market Live


Similarly, imports in June also experienced a decline of 17.48 percent, amounting to USD 53.10 billion.
Sunil Barthwal, the Commerce Secretary, acknowledged that the growth of the trade sector is heavily influenced by global factors. He emphasised that the current state of the trade industry depends on various international circumstances.
On a positive note, the trade deficit between April and June showed improvement. It decreased by 7.9 percent, reaching USD 57.6 billion, compared to USD 62.6 billion in the corresponding period last year.
With inputs from PTI
First Published: Jul 14, 2023 4:53 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

india export data

Recommended Articles

View All
World View | China's bold approach in the Middle East — here's a closer look at this aggressive engagement

World View | China's bold approach in the Middle East — here's a closer look at this aggressive engagement

Jul 14, 2023 IST8 Min Read

Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments

Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments

Jul 13, 2023 IST6 Min Read

One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs

One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs

Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action

Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action

Jul 12, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X