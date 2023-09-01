India exempted imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane, from 15 percent agri cess with effect from Friday. In a notification released on Thursday, the finance ministry said that imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane have been fully exempted from Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess (AIDC) effective September 1.

The notification read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (I ) of section 25 of tl1e Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962) read with section 124 of the Finance Act, 2021 (13 of 2021), the Central Government, on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest so to do, hereby makes the following further amendments in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue) No. 11/2021..."

"This notification shall come into effect on the 1st day of September, 2023," it said.

The government had in July imposed a 15 per cent agri cess on imports of these goods.