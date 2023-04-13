India exceeds export target of $750 billion in FY23, says Commerce Ministry

India surpassed the export target of $750 billion and clocked in exports worth $778 billion in the financial year 2022-2023, the Commerce Ministry said on April 13.

The Commerce Secretary said that despite global headwinds, merchandise exports stood at $447 billion, a six percent or $25.46 billion jump compared to the previous year. He added that a $68 billion y-o-y increase was recorded in services exports in FY23.

Petroleum exports rose by $27 billion y-o-y while the export of engineering goods witnessed a Y-o-Y fall of $5.12 billion in last FY.

The overall export growth for the fiscal under review was 13.84 percent Y-o-y.

Merchandise imports, on the other hand, during the fiscal saw an annual rise of $111 billion. Gold imports dropped by 11.15 percent during the year while there was a 47 jump in petroleum imports.

India's trade deficit increased by 46.05 percent y-o-y in last FY, the ministry said.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more details.