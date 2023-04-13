India exceeds export target of $750 billion in FY23, says Commerce Ministry

India surpassed the export target of $750 billion and clocked in exports worth $778 billion in the financial year 2022-2023, the Commerce Ministry said on April 13.

The Commerce Secretary said that despite global headwinds, merchandise exports stood at $447 billion, a six percent jump compared to the previous year, while overall export growth for the fiscal under review was 13.84 percent. He added that a $68 billion y-o-y increase was recorded in services exports in FY23.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more details.