India-European Union vow to work together on WTO reforms and expedite trade talks

By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 16, 2023 7:08 PM IST (Updated)
economy | May 16, 2023 5:37 PM IST
Co-chairing a working group meeting on trade, investment and resilient supply chains, India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal and the European trade commissioner agreed to work together on WTO reforms and resolve several pending issues which are coming in the way of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations currently underway between India and the European Union (EU).

There have been pending concerns on the carbon border adjustment mechanism as well as differences on the issue of subsidies and fisheries. So several issues are on the table which are being spoken about and both sides have agreed to resolve the same.
The fifth round of talks for the FTA are expected to take place from June 19-23 in Delhi.
The EU had representatives from Business Europe, Digital Europe, Food Drinks Europe, Copa-Cogeca and several other companies, whereas Indian business leaders represented several industries like chemicals, metals, textiles, digital infrastructure and steel sectors.
First Published: May 16, 2023 5:37 PM IST
