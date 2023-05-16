English
India-European Union vow to work together on WTO reforms and expedite trade talks

May 16, 2023

The fifth round of talks for the FTA are expected to take place from June 19-23 in Delhi.

Co-chairing a working group meeting on trade, investment and resilient supply chains, India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal and the European trade commissioner agreed to work together on WTO reforms and resolve several pending issues which are coming in the way of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations currently underway between India and the European Union (EU).

There have been pending concerns on the carbon border adjustment mechanism as well as differences on the issue of subsidies and fisheries. So several issues are on the table which are being spoken about and both sides have agreed to resolve the same.
The fifth round of talks for the FTA are expected to take place from June 19-23 in Delhi.
