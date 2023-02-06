India Energy Week: From hydrogen-run truck to uniform made of bottles — Top announcements on Day 1

India Energy Week: PM Narendra Modi launched the uniforms under the ‘Unbottled’ initiative of the Indian Oil Corporation. he also announced that the government has reduced the no-go area for oil and gas exploration to 10 lakh square kilometres, which will unlock investment opportunities.

Prime Minister Narendra launched the India Energy week in Karnataka on Monday, with the major focus on adoption of renewable energy resources, promoting the use of green hydrogen and natural gas consumption. He laid emphasis on the country's achievement in the green energy sector and announced some projects that could help India achieve net zero emissions goal by 2070. The three-day event is themed around 'Growth, Collaboration, Transition'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Karnataka Governor TC Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Top announcement by PM Modi and highlights of Day 1 of the India Energy Week:

> Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries showcased a truck that runs on hydrogen, the cleanest known fuel whose tail emissions are only water and oxygen. A display near the truck said this was "India's 1st H2ICE technology truck on road."

The truck has "near-zero emissions" when it uses hydrogen as fuel in place of conventional diesel or even recently introduced liquefied natural gas (LNG). H2 is the formula for hydrogen and ICE stands for internal combustion engine.

> Twin-cooktop model of the solar cooking system, developed by Indian Oil, was unvield. "Solar cooktops launched today will give a new dimension to cooking in India," PM Modi said.

> PM Modi launched the uniforms under the ‘Unbottled’ initiative of the Indian Oil Corporation. The company will recycle 100 million PET (PolyEthylene Terephthalate, is used to package carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, bottled water, etc) bottles annually to make staff uniform in the largest initiative in the world to recycle and reuse pet bottles.

> E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of Oil Marketing Companies in 11 States/UTs along the lines of the ethanol blending roadmap.

> Green Mobility Rally was also flagged off in Bengaluru.

> India's gas pipeline network will expand to 35,000 km in the next four-five years from 22,000 km presently

> The government has reduced the no-go area for oil and gas exploration to 10 lakh square kilometres, which will unlock investment opportunities

> On 20 per cent ethanol blending with petrol, PM Modi said India is moving towards achieving the target.

> India is working on expanding its refining capacity from 250 MMTPA to 450 MMPTA, PM Modi said.

> India is working on mission mode to increase Natural Gas Consumption in our Energy Mix by 2030, said PM Modi.