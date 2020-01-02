Economy
India electricity supply down 1.1% in December, declines for fifth straight month
Updated : January 02, 2020 04:26 PM IST
Lower electricity supply could mean a fifth consecutive fall in power demand
Electricity supply fell 4.2 percent in November and 12.8 percent in October
Electricity demand is seen by economists as an important indicator of industrial output
