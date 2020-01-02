India electricity supply down 1.1% in December, declines for fifth straight month

India's electricity supply fell for the fifth straight month in December, provisional government data showed, potentially reflecting sluggish industrial activity amid an overall economic slowdown.

Power supply fell to 101.92 billion units in December, down 1.1 percent from 103.04 billion units last year, an analysis of daily load despatch data from state-run Power System Operation Corp Ltd (POSOCO) showed.

India's Central Electricity Authority (CEA), an arm of the federal power ministry, is expected to release official data on power demand later this month. POSOCO releases provisional load despatch data every day.

Lower electricity supply could mean a fifth consecutive fall in power demand, as the electricity deficit in India is marginal.

Electricity supply fell 4.2 percent in November and 12.8 percent in October, according to the CEA. The October decline in electricity demand and supply was the fastest in at least 12 years.

Electricity demand is seen by economists as an important indicator of industrial output and deceleration could point to a further slowdown.

Annual consumption of electricity by industry accounts for more than two-fifths of India's annual electricity consumption, according to government data, with residences accounting for nearly a quarter and commercial establishments for another 8.5 percent.

India's overall economic growth slowed to 4.5 percent in the July-September quarter, government data in November showed, the weakest pace since 2013 as consumer demand and private investment weakened.