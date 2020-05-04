Economy India doubles down on solar, gas at coal's expense as electricity use falls Updated : May 04, 2020 09:32 AM IST Solar-powered electricity generation rose 16.9 percent, accounting for a record 5.6 percent of the country's total output, while gas-fired power output was 13.7 percent higher. Industries and commercial plants account for over half of India's annual consumption of electricity, with residences making up nearly a quarter and agriculture accounting for over a sixth. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365