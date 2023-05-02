India to divert land from paddy to maize to boost ethanol production, optimise water usage

Emphasising the use of eco-friendly ethanol as a fuel, Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said that ethanol blending has more than doubled in the past two years and the target of 20 percent ethanol blending has also been advanced from 2030 to 2025.

India is looking to divert arable land from the farming of water-guzzling paddy to the cultivation of maize to boost ethanol production as well as optimise water usage.

Pointing to the payment of 99.99 percent of dues of the previous season to sugarcane farmers by sugar mills on time due to favourable policies, minister Piyush Goyal said that increased production of sugar curbed bank defaults and outflow of forex due to more ethanol, stating that 20 percent ethanol blending will save crude oil imports up to 80 lakh tonnes.

While Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja expressed the need to have a more targeted and region-specific approach to promote the cultivation of maize, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said that an increase in maize cultivation will need a collaborative ecosystem, similar to the one present for ethanol, including a price assurance for the next few years to increase maize production from the 34 MT to 42 MT.

In India, distilleries generally produce ethanol from molasses which is a by-product of sugar. As sugarcane isn't sufficient to achieve the 20 percent blending target, ethanol from food grains like maize, damaged food grains (DFG) and rice available with FCI have also been allowed.

To achieve the target of 20 percent ethanol blending with petrol by 2025, about 1,016 crore litres of ethanol would be required and about 334 crore litres of ethanol would be required for other uses. For this, about 1700 crore litres of ethanol-producing capacity would be required, considering plant operations at 80 percent efficiency.